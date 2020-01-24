Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Esposito leads Sac State past Portland State 66-55

January 24, 2020 12:09 am
 
< a min read
      

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Esposito scored a career-high 22 points and Sacramento State turned back Portland State 66-55 on Thursday night.

Esposito sank 6 of 16 shots from the floor and made 9 of 12 free throws for the Hornets (11-6, 4-4 Big Sky Conference). Chibueze Jacobs pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Joshua Patton tallied 12 points before fouling out and reserve Bryce Fowler hit both of his 3-point tries and scored 11.

Sal Nuhu topped Portland State (10-11, 4-5) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. It was his second straight double-double and his third of the season. No other Viking scored in double figures.

Sac State shot just 33% from the floor, 30% from distance (3 of 10) but made 23 of 27 free throws (85%). Portland State shot 46% overall, 33% from distance (3 of 9) and hit 14 of 19 foul shots (73%).

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in