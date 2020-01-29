Listen Live Sports

Estrada scores 11 to lead Saint Peter’s past Monmouth 66-63

January 29, 2020 10:21 pm
 
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Estrada came off the bench to score 11 points and Saint Peter’s held off Monmouth for a 66-63 victory on Wednesday night.

Deion Hammond made a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play inside the final minute to pull the Eagles to 66-63 with three seconds to go, but George Papas missed a 3-point heave at the buzzer.

Daryl Banks III had 10 points for Saint Peter’s (8-10, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dallas Watson added 10 points and Hassan Drame had nine rebounds.

Hammond had 16 points for the Hawks (12-8, 6-3), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Ray Salnave added 15 points and Samuel Chaput had 12.

Saint Peter’s matches up against Manhattan at home on Friday. Monmouth matches up against Rider at home on Sunday.

