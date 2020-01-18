Listen Live Sports

Ethan Stair scores 26, leads Mercer past Samford, 90-75

January 18, 2020 5:58 pm
 
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ethan Stair scored 26 points and finished one rebound shy of a double-double as Mercer topped Samford 90-75 on Saturday.

Stair, who had four steals, had a hot hand from the field, knocking down 11 of 18 field goal attempts and 4 of 8 from distance.was 11 of 18. Djordje Dimitrijevic added 25 points and Jeff Gary had 13 points for Mercer (8-11, 2-4 Southern Conference). Kamar Robertson added 10 points.

Robert Allen had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (8-12, 2-4), whose losing streak reached four games. J.P. Robinson added 15 points and Brandon Austin 14.

Josh Sharkey, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer coming into the game at 19 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 6).

Mercer plays Western Carolina at home on Wednesday. Samford faces Furman on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

