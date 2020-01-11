Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Etienne helps Texas Southern hold off Prairie View, 71-67

January 11, 2020 11:44 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Bryson Etienne’s 3-point play with 31-seconds left helped Texas Southern hold off a late Prairie View A&M rally to earn a 71-67 Southwestern Conference victory Saturday night.

Prairie View got with on one, 65-64 on Devonte Patterson’s layup with 1:52 left, but John Jones hit the second of two free throws and Etienne took a feed from Yahuza Rasas and scored at the basket and added a free throw to make it 69-64. Rasas and Etienne each added a free throw in the closing seconds and Antione Lister hit a 3 for the Panthers.

Etienne led four Tigers into double figure-scoring with 18 points. Justin Hopkins added 16 points, Rasas 11 and Eden Ewing 10. Rasas led Texas Southern (5-11, 2-1) with 12 rebounds.

Patterson scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Prairie View (6-10, 2-1). Gerard Andrew added 16 points and Darius Williams contributed 10 points off the bench.

Advertisement

Texas Southern plays at Jackson State Saturday. Prairie View is at Grambling State Saturday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program