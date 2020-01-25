Listen Live Sports

ETSU 75, Chattanooga 64

January 25, 2020 6:12 pm
 
CHATTANOOGA (13-8)

Commander 0-4 0-0 0, Caldwell 6-6 2-3 17, Jean-Baptiste 4-8 1-3 9, Ryan 3-9 2-2 9, Vila 7-10 3-5 17, Kenic 2-6 2-2 7, Johnson 1-1 3-4 5, Ledford 0-1 0-0 0, Doomes 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-45 13-19 64.

ETSU (18-3)

Hodges 12-17 3-6 27, N’Guessan 4-9 3-3 12, Good 0-5 0-0 0, Williamson 5-8 4-4 15, Patterson 0-3 2-2 2, Tisdale 3-6 2-2 9, Boyd 2-7 0-0 5, Corley 1-1 1-1 3, Hugley 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 28-58 15-18 75.

Halftime_ETSU 34-26. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 5-15 (Caldwell 3-3, Kenic 1-2, Ryan 1-4, Ledford 0-1, Commander 0-2, Jean-Baptiste 0-3), ETSU 4-18 (N’Guessan 1-1, Williamson 1-2, Tisdale 1-3, Boyd 1-4, Hodges 0-2, Patterson 0-2, Good 0-4). Fouled Out_Tisdale. Rebounds_Chattanooga 30 (Caldwell 7), ETSU 28 (Hodges, N’Guessan 8). Assists_Chattanooga 12 (Caldwell 4), ETSU 15 (Good 4). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 20, ETSU 19. A_6,086 (6,149).

