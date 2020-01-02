ETSU, Furman eye conference win

East Tennessee State (13-2, 2-0) vs. Furman (12-3, 2-0)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State goes up against Furman as both teams look to remain unbeaten in SoCon games. Each team has two wins in conference play this season. East Tennessee State beat Wofford by one point at home in its last outing. Furman is coming off an 89-73 win on the road over VMI in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Furman’s Clay Mounce, Jordan Lyons and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BO: Bo Hodges has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He’s also made 62.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: East Tennessee State is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Buccaneers are 2-2 when opponents score more than 69.

STREAK SCORING: Furman has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 85.7 points while giving up 63.2.

DID YOU KNOW: East Tennessee State has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent, ranking the Buccaneers 18th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Furman sits at just 24.7 percent (ranked 286th).

