ETSU looks to extend streak vs VMI

VMI (5-12, 0-4) vs. East Tennessee State (14-3, 3-1)

Freedom Hall Civic Center, Johnson City, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over VMI. In its last eight wins against the Keydets, East Tennessee State has won by an average of 21 points. VMI’s last win in the series came on Jan. 17, 2015, an 85-79 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: VMI’s Garrett Gilkeson, Travis Evee and Kamdyn Curfman have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 65 percent of all Keydets points over the last five games.

CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Keydets have scored 74 points per game to Southern opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 69.6 per game they managed over 10 non-conference games.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 35.9 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 82 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: VMI is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 77 points and 5-2 when scoring at least 77.

TWO STREAKS: VMI has dropped its last six road games, scoring 63.7 points and allowing 75.2 points during those contests. East Tennessee State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 81 points while giving up 54.8.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI as a collective unit has made 11.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Division I teams.

