European PGA-Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Leading Scores

Thursday At Abu Dhabi GC Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,583; Par: 72 First Round Shaun Norris, South Africa 64 Renato Paratore, Italy 64 Brooks Koepka, United States 66 Jason Scrivener, Australia 66 Kurt Kitayama, United States 67 Haotong Li, China 67 Sergio Garcia, Spain 67 Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Spains 67 Zach Murray, Australia 67 Zander Lombard, South Africa 67 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 68 Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 68 Branden Grace, South Africa 68 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 68 Raphael Jacquelin, France 68 Martin Kaymer, Germany 68 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 68 Also Lee Westwood, England 69 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 69 Patrick Cantlay, United States 71 Tommy Fleetwood, England 71 Bryson DeChambeau, United States 72 Sean Crocker, United States 72 David Lipsky, United States 73 Matt Wallace, England 73 Eddie Pepperell, England 73 Ian Poulter, England 73 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 76

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.