European PGA-Saudi International Leading Scores

January 31, 2020 1:45 pm
 
Friday
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
Second Round
Victor Perez, France 65-65—130
Gavin Green, Malaysia 64-67—131
Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 64-68—132
Renato Paratore, Italy 68-65—133
Ross Fisher, England 66-68—134
Victor Dubuisson, France 69-65—134
Jazz Janewattananond, Thailand 68-66—134
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65-70—135
Dustin Johnson, United States 67-68—135
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 67-68—135
Francesco Laporta, Italy 67-68—135
Justin Walters, South Africa 71-65—136
Shane Lowry, Ireland 69-67—136
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 65-71—136
Phil Mickelson, United States 66-70—136
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 67-69—136
Sean Crocker, United States 68-68—136
Also
Sergio Garcia, Spain 69-68—137
Martin Kaymer, Germany 73-64—137
Matt Wallace, England 70-68—138
Brooks Koepka, United States 70-69—139
Ian Poulter, England 72-68—140
Ernie Els, South Africa 72-69—141
Missed Cut
Patrick Reed, United States 73-70—143
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 75-68—143
Lee Westwood, England 70-73—143
Akshay Bhatia, United States 72-72—144
Sebastian Crampton, United States 74-72—146

