European PGA-Saudi International Leading Scores

January 30, 2020 2:15 pm
 
Thursday
At Royal Greens Golf & CC
Economic City, Saudi Arabia
Purse: $3.5 million
Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
First Round
Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 64
Gavin Green, Malaysia 64
Victor Perez, France 65
Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 65
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 65
Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65
Adri Arnaus, Spain 65
Phil Mickelson, United States 66
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 66
Andy Sullivan, England 66
Tom Lewis, England 66
Aaron Rai, England 66
Ross Fisher, England 66
Francesco Laporta, Italy 67
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 67
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 67
Lucas Herbert, Australia 67
Dustin Johnson, United States 67
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 67
Also
Sean Crocker, United States 68
Shane Lowry, Ireland 69
Sergio Garcia, Spain 69
Brooks Koepka, United States 70
Matt Wallace, England 70
Lee Westwood, England 70
Ian Poulter, England 72
Akshay Bhatia, United States 72
Ernie Els, South Africa 72
Martin Kaymer, Germany 73
Patrick Reed, United States 73
Sebastian Crampton, United States 74
Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 75

