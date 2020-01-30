European PGA-Saudi International Leading Scores

Thursday At Royal Greens Golf & CC Economic City, Saudi Arabia Purse: $3.5 million Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70 First Round Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland 64 Gavin Green, Malaysia 64 Victor Perez, France 65 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 65 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 65 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 65 Adri Arnaus, Spain 65 Phil Mickelson, United States 66 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 66 Andy Sullivan, England 66 Tom Lewis, England 66 Aaron Rai, England 66 Ross Fisher, England 66 Francesco Laporta, Italy 67 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 67 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 67 Lucas Herbert, Australia 67 Dustin Johnson, United States 67 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 67 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 67 Also Sean Crocker, United States 68 Shane Lowry, Ireland 69 Sergio Garcia, Spain 69 Brooks Koepka, United States 70 Matt Wallace, England 70 Lee Westwood, England 70 Ian Poulter, England 72 Akshay Bhatia, United States 72 Ernie Els, South Africa 72 Martin Kaymer, Germany 73 Patrick Reed, United States 73 Sebastian Crampton, United States 74 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 75

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.