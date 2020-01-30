European PGA-Saudi International Leading Scores

|Thursday
|At Royal Greens Golf & CC
|Economic City, Saudi Arabia
|Purse: $3.5 million
|Yardage: 7,010; Par: 70
|First Round
|Graeme McDowell, Northern Ireland
|64
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|64
|Victor Perez, France
|65
|Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela
|65
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|65
|Henrik Stenson, Sweden
|65
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|65
|Phil Mickelson, United States
|66
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|66
|Andy Sullivan, England
|66
|Tom Lewis, England
|66
|Aaron Rai, England
|66
|Ross Fisher, England
|66
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|67
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|67
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|67
|Lucas Herbert, Australia
|67
|Dustin Johnson, United States
|67
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|67
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|67
|Also
|Sean Crocker, United States
|68
|Shane Lowry, Ireland
|69
|Sergio Garcia, Spain
|69
|Brooks Koepka, United States
|70
|Matt Wallace, England
|70
|Lee Westwood, England
|70
|Ian Poulter, England
|72
|Akshay Bhatia, United States
|72
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|72
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|73
|Patrick Reed, United States
|73
|Sebastian Crampton, United States
|74
|Bernd Wiesberger, Austria
|75
