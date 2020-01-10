European PGA-South African Open Leading Scores

Friday At Randpark GC Johannesburg Purse: $1.24 million b-Bushwillow Course; Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71 f-Firethorn Course; Yardage: 7,506; Par: 71 Second Round Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 65b-66f—131 Jaco Ahlers, South Africa 66b-66f—132 Trevor Fisher Jnr, South Africa 65b-67f—132 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 67b-65f—132 Sam Horsfield, England 64b-68f—132 Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 65b-67f—132 Jack Senior, England 67f-66b—133 Daniel Greene, South Africa 67f-66b—133 Johannes Veerman, United States 62b-71f—133 Harry Hall, England 65f-68b—133 Nino Bertasio, Italy 63b-71f—134 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 65b-69f—134 Jacques Blaauw, South Africa 69f-65b—134 Keith Horne, South Africa 69f-65b—134 Mark Williams, Zimbabwe 67b-67f—134 Connor Syme, Scotland 66b-68f—134 Maverick Antcliff, Australia 67f-67b—134 Andy Sullivan, England 66f-68b—134 Peter Karmis, South Africa 64b-70f—134 Branden Grace, South Africa 64f-70b—134 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 67b-67f—134 George Coetzee, South Africa 65f-69b—134 Also Chase Hanna, United States 70f-68b—138 Missed Cut Sean Crocker, United States 67f-72b—139 Eddie Pepperell, England 73f-71b—144

