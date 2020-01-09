European PGA-South African Open Leading Scores

|Thursday
|At Randpark GC
|Johannesburg
|Purse: $1.24 million
|b-Bushwillow Course; Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71
|f-Firethorn Course; Yardage: 7,506; Par: 71
|a-amateur
|Frist Round
|Johannes Veerman, United States
|62b
|JC Ritchie, South Africa
|63b
|Nino Bertasio, Italy
|63b
|Branden Grace, South Africa
|64f
|Matias Calderon, Chile
|64b
|Peter Karmis, South Africa
|64b
|Toto Thimba Jnr, South Africa
|64b
|Sam Horsfield, England
|64b
|Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa
|64b
|Harry Hall, England
|65f
|Matthew Baldwin, England
|65b
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|65f
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|65b
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|65b
|a-David Micheluzzi, Australia
|65f
|Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa
|65b
|Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa
|65b
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|65b
|Marcus Armitage, England
|65f
|Trevor Fisher Jnr, South Africa
|65b
|Also
|Sean Crocker, United States
|67f
|Chase Hanna, United States
|70f
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|73f
