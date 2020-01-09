European PGA-South African Open Leading Scores

Thursday At Randpark GC Johannesburg Purse: $1.24 million b-Bushwillow Course; Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71 f-Firethorn Course; Yardage: 7,506; Par: 71 a-amateur Frist Round Johannes Veerman, United States 62b JC Ritchie, South Africa 63b Nino Bertasio, Italy 63b Branden Grace, South Africa 64f Matias Calderon, Chile 64b Peter Karmis, South Africa 64b Toto Thimba Jnr, South Africa 64b Sam Horsfield, England 64b Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 64b Harry Hall, England 65f Matthew Baldwin, England 65b George Coetzee, South Africa 65f Jeff Winther, Denmark 65b Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 65b a-David Micheluzzi, Australia 65f Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 65b Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 65b Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 65b Marcus Armitage, England 65f Trevor Fisher Jnr, South Africa 65b Also Sean Crocker, United States 67f Chase Hanna, United States 70f Eddie Pepperell, England 73f

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.