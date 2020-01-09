Listen Live Sports

European PGA-South African Open Leading Scores

January 9, 2020 2:34 pm
 
Thursday
At Randpark GC
Johannesburg
Purse: $1.24 million
b-Bushwillow Course; Yardage: 7,115; Par: 71
f-Firethorn Course; Yardage: 7,506; Par: 71
a-amateur
Frist Round
Johannes Veerman, United States 62b
JC Ritchie, South Africa 63b
Nino Bertasio, Italy 63b
Branden Grace, South Africa 64f
Matias Calderon, Chile 64b
Peter Karmis, South Africa 64b
Toto Thimba Jnr, South Africa 64b
Sam Horsfield, England 64b
Rourke Van Der Spuy, South Africa 64b
Harry Hall, England 65f
Matthew Baldwin, England 65b
George Coetzee, South Africa 65f
Jeff Winther, Denmark 65b
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 65b
a-David Micheluzzi, Australia 65f
Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 65b
Jayden Trey Schaper, South Africa 65b
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 65b
Marcus Armitage, England 65f
Trevor Fisher Jnr, South Africa 65b
Also
Sean Crocker, United States 67f
Chase Hanna, United States 70f
Eddie Pepperell, England 73f

