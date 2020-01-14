Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

European Tour gets even tougher on slow play

January 14, 2020 4:30 am
 
2 min read
      

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The European Tour stepped up its attack on slow play by announcing that players will be given an immediate one-shot penalty if they exceed time limits for taking shots on two occasions in the same tournament.

The initial plan was to apply the penalty for two so-called “bad times” within the same round, but that has been changed as tour officials get tougher on what they believe is the biggest problem in the game.

There also will be increased fines for players who are regularly timed by officials.

The changes were announced on Tuesday, two days before the start of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, one of the main tournaments on the European Tour schedule.

Advertisement

“Changing the regulation for an immediate one-shot penalty to now be triggered by two bad times in a tournament instead of a round will force slower players to consistently ensure they play within timing regulations,” said John Paramor, the European Tour chief referee.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

“This is part of our wider, robust policy to tackle slow play but our fundamental advice to all players remains consistent –- they should be ready to play when it is their turn.”

The European Tour’s four-point plan to crack down on slow play was announced in August, following a mandate from its tournament committee to take firmer action against slower players.

A new timing system was tested at the BMW PGA Championship in September, with a further trial taking place in Abu Dhabi. The aim is to use the system in several events this year, providing referees with the precise times for every group through every hole to make sure that no gaps are missed.

On-tee displays will also provide the players with information on their position in relation to the group in front.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Today in History

1969: Explosion aboard USS Enterprise kills 28