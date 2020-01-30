Evansville looks to end streak vs Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa (18-3, 7-2) vs. Evansville (9-13, 0-9)

Ford Center, Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa looks to extend Evansville’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Evansville’s last MVC win came against the Valparaiso Crusaders 65-63 on March 2, 2019. Northern Iowa won easily 95-66 at home against Missouri State in its last outing.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have combined to account for 56 percent of Evansville’s scoring this season. For Northern Iowa, AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Aces have given up just 71.8 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 39.5 percent of the 162 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 42 over his last five games. He’s also made 93.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Evansville is 0-10 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 9-3 when it scores at least 67.

COLD SPELL: Evansville has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 59.8 points while giving up 73.5.

DID YOU KNOW: Evansville gets to the line more often than any other MVC team. The Purple Aces have averaged 19.2 foul shots per game this season, but that total has slipped to 13 over their nine-game losing streak.

