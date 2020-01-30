Listen Live Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson 68, Wagner 63

January 30, 2020 9:19 pm
 
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (5-15)

Jenkins 5-12 5-6 19, Bishop 5-8 2-3 13, Williams 3-5 1-2 7, Malone-Key 2-6 0-0 4, Dunn 3-10 2-2 10, Powell 2-7 4-5 10, Saliba 1-3 2-2 5, Dadika 0-0 0-0 0, Okeke 0-1 0-0 0, Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 16-20 68.

WAGNER (5-15)

Cobb 5-14 2-2 13, Ford 5-11 2-3 12, Freeman 2-7 3-3 8, Martinez 3-8 0-0 6, Jordan-Thomas 6-7 4-7 16, Szpir 1-2 0-0 2, Nesby 2-7 0-0 6. Totals 24-56 11-15 63.

Halftime_Wagner 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Fairleigh Dickinson 10-26 (Jenkins 4-7, Powell 2-5, Dunn 2-8, Bishop 1-1, Saliba 1-2, Williams 0-1, Malone-Key 0-2), Wagner 4-22 (Nesby 2-7, Freeman 1-6, Cobb 1-8, Martinez 0-1). Rebounds_Fairleigh Dickinson 37 (Bishop 14), Wagner 28 (Jordan-Thomas 9). Assists_Fairleigh Dickinson 14 (Malone-Key 5), Wagner 15 (Freeman, Martinez 4). Total Fouls_Fairleigh Dickinson 14, Wagner 13. A_1,183 (2,100).

