Fairleigh Dickinson 83, CCSU 60

CCSU (1-19)

Krishnan 4-11 0-0 11, Reed 3-6 0-0 8, M.Baker 2-8 6-7 10, Ayangma 3-7 1-2 7, Wilson 5-9 1-4 12, Coleman 2-8 2-2 6, Outlaw 1-5 2-5 4, Newkirk 1-1 0-1 2, Rowe 0-3 0-0 0, Olamuyiwa 0-1 0-0 0, Segwai 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 12-21 60.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (4-13)

Jenkins 5-10 4-6 16, Bishop 1-4 1-2 4, Williams 4-6 0-3 9, Malone-Key 9-13 2-3 23, Powell 5-11 1-2 13, Dunn 3-5 0-0 8, Okeke 2-3 0-0 4, Saliba 1-2 2-2 4, C.Baker 1-2 0-0 2, McManus 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-2 0-0 0, Rush 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 10-18 83.

Halftime_Fairleigh Dickinson 40-29. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 6-22 (Krishnan 3-6, Reed 2-5, Wilson 1-2, Ayangma 0-2, Coleman 0-3, M.Baker 0-4), Fairleigh Dickinson 11-22 (Malone-Key 3-4, Jenkins 2-3, Dunn 2-4, Powell 2-5, Bishop 1-2, Williams 1-2, C.Baker 0-1, Saliba 0-1). Fouled Out_Ayangma. Rebounds_CCSU 30 (Ayangma 8), Fairleigh Dickinson 40 (Williams 13). Assists_CCSU 8 (Reed, Newkirk 3), Fairleigh Dickinson 13 (Williams, Malone-Key 4). Total Fouls_CCSU 17, Fairleigh Dickinson 19. A_667 (5,000).

