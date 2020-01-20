Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Fairleigh Dickinson 83, CCSU 60

January 20, 2020 5:39 pm
 
< a min read
      

CCSU (1-19)

Krishnan 4-11 0-0 11, Reed 3-6 0-0 8, M.Baker 2-8 6-7 10, Ayangma 3-7 1-2 7, Wilson 5-9 1-4 12, Coleman 2-8 2-2 6, Outlaw 1-5 2-5 4, Newkirk 1-1 0-1 2, Rowe 0-3 0-0 0, Olamuyiwa 0-1 0-0 0, Segwai 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 12-21 60.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON (4-13)

Jenkins 5-10 4-6 16, Bishop 1-4 1-2 4, Williams 4-6 0-3 9, Malone-Key 9-13 2-3 23, Powell 5-11 1-2 13, Dunn 3-5 0-0 8, Okeke 2-3 0-0 4, Saliba 1-2 2-2 4, C.Baker 1-2 0-0 2, McManus 0-0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0-2 0-0 0, Rush 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 10-18 83.

Halftime_Fairleigh Dickinson 40-29. 3-Point Goals_CCSU 6-22 (Krishnan 3-6, Reed 2-5, Wilson 1-2, Ayangma 0-2, Coleman 0-3, M.Baker 0-4), Fairleigh Dickinson 11-22 (Malone-Key 3-4, Jenkins 2-3, Dunn 2-4, Powell 2-5, Bishop 1-2, Williams 1-2, C.Baker 0-1, Saliba 0-1). Fouled Out_Ayangma. Rebounds_CCSU 30 (Ayangma 8), Fairleigh Dickinson 40 (Williams 13). Assists_CCSU 8 (Reed, Newkirk 3), Fairleigh Dickinson 13 (Williams, Malone-Key 4). Total Fouls_CCSU 17, Fairleigh Dickinson 19. A_667 (5,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OSD Correspondence Excellence Award presented to Army

Today in History

1950: State Dept. employee guilty of perjury in anti-communist case