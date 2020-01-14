Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Falcons answer fans’ call for new uniform design for 2020

January 14, 2020 7:09 pm
 
< a min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will have new uniforms for the 2020 season.

That’s all the team is disclosing for now.

The Falcons announced the plan in a letter from team owner Arthur Blank to season-ticket holders. No details of the new look were released. The Falcons say the uniform, designed by Nike, will be unveiled in April.

This will be the Falcons’ first new uniform since 2003. The team says it seeks to “create a look that reflects Atlanta’s culture, pride and unity with characteristics influenced by fan and player feedback.”

Advertisement

In the letter to season-ticket holders, Blank said “time and again” he has heard fans request a new look for the team.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

“We listened to your feedback,” Blank said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Poe Lock with a fresh batch of ice on her bow

Today in History

1969: Explosion aboard USS Enterprise kills 28