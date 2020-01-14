Listen Live Sports

Fallen journalists honored at LSU-Clemson championship game

January 14, 2020 11:12 am
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Superdome in New Orleans honored two sports journalists who recently died with a tribute Monday night in the press box during the College Football Playoff national championship game between Louisiana State and Clemson universities.

Seats were reserved for Carley McCord and Edward Aschoff, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported. LSU won the title game over Clemson 42-25.

McCord, 30, died in a plane crash in Louisiana last month while headed to the Peach Bowl to see LSU play Oklahoma in Atlanta. She was a sports reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans and appeared as a sideline reporter for ESPN.

She was also the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

McCord had also been honored with a reserved seat in the press box at the Superdome when the New Orleans Saints played the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the NFL playoffs on Jan. 5, according to the Advertiser.

Aschoff died Dec. 24, on his 34th birthday, after battling pneumonia. He was a college football reporter for ESPN.

This story’s summary has been edited to delete an incorrect reference to McCord’s age.

