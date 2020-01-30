Listen Live Sports

FAU 69, W. Kentucky 65

January 30, 2020 9:22 pm
 
W. KENTUCKY (14-7)

Anderson 7-13 6-7 20, Cozart 0-0 0-0 0, Gambrell 0-1 0-0 0, Hollingsworth 8-18 2-2 18, Justice 0-3 0-0 0, Rawls 3-9 0-0 8, Savage 4-8 3-3 13, Williams 2-8 2-4 6. Totals 24-60 13-16 65.

FAU (13-9)

Blackshear 0-1 0-0 0, Forrest 4-11 2-2 12, Ingram 7-18 0-0 16, Kapiti 0-0 0-0 0, Maitre 2-7 2-2 7, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Robertson 0-1 0-0 0, Sebree 3-3 1-2 10, Silins 5-8 0-0 10, Taylor 4-10 0-0 10, Zecevic 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 27-62 5-6 69.

Halftime_W. Kentucky 33-30. 3-Point Goals_W. Kentucky 4-18 (Savage 2-4, Rawls 2-6, Gambrell 0-1, Hollingsworth 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Justice 0-2, Williams 0-2), FAU 10-27 (Sebree 3-3, Ingram 2-5, Forrest 2-6, Taylor 2-7, Maitre 1-4, Blackshear 0-1, Robertson 0-1). Rebounds_W. Kentucky 30 (Savage 12), FAU 34 (Maitre 7). Assists_W. Kentucky 7 (Hollingsworth 3), FAU 15 (Maitre 5). Total Fouls_W. Kentucky 12, FAU 10.

