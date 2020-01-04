FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|7
|1
|242
|170
|11
|3
|415
|288
|UCF
|6
|2
|327
|198
|10
|3
|564
|299
|Temple
|5
|3
|207
|213
|8
|5
|342
|337
|South Florida
|2
|6
|158
|245
|4
|8
|250
|347
|East Carolina
|1
|7
|224
|333
|4
|8
|321
|404
|UConn
|0
|8
|121
|361
|2
|10
|227
|486
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|7
|1
|334
|220
|12
|2
|566
|370
|Navy
|7
|1
|333
|182
|11
|2
|483
|290
|SMU
|6
|2
|342
|270
|10
|3
|544
|434
|Tulane
|3
|5
|252
|252
|7
|6
|430
|342
|Houston
|2
|6
|230
|286
|4
|8
|368
|408
|Tulsa
|2
|6
|231
|271
|4
|8
|317
|376
___
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6
Saturday’s Games
Tulane 30, Southern Miss. 13
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|8
|0
|370
|84
|14
|0
|634
|161
|Louisville
|5
|3
|282
|305
|8
|5
|430
|434
|Wake Forest
|4
|4
|241
|270
|8
|5
|414
|378
|Boston College
|4
|4
|265
|263
|6
|7
|377
|418
|Florida St.
|4
|4
|207
|210
|6
|7
|363
|362
|Syracuse
|2
|6
|202
|269
|5
|7
|339
|368
|NC State
|1
|7
|129
|288
|4
|8
|265
|361
Coastal
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia
|6
|2
|249
|186
|9
|5
|449
|380
|Virginia Tech
|5
|3
|262
|212
|8
|5
|401
|321
|Pittsburgh
|4
|4
|159
|187
|8
|5
|275
|292
|North Carolina
|4
|4
|246
|210
|7
|6
|430
|308
|Miami
|4
|4
|210
|183
|6
|7
|334
|263
|Duke
|3
|5
|207
|239
|5
|7
|303
|350
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|153
|276
|3
|9
|200
|389
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|8
|1
|365
|237
|12
|2
|590
|382
|Baylor
|8
|1
|294
|177
|11
|3
|471
|277
|Kansas St.
|5
|4
|236
|220
|8
|5
|385
|278
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|4
|253
|253
|8
|5
|422
|348
|Texas
|5
|4
|289
|275
|8
|5
|458
|357
|Iowa St.
|5
|4
|291
|240
|7
|6
|418
|337
|TCU
|3
|6
|253
|256
|5
|7
|364
|317
|West Virginia
|3
|6
|176
|268
|5
|7
|247
|346
|Texas Tech
|2
|7
|269
|323
|4
|8
|366
|364
|Kansas
|1
|8
|203
|380
|3
|9
|282
|433
___
Tuesday’s Games
Navy 20, Kansas St. 17
Texas 38, Utah 10
Wednesday’s Games
Georgia 26, Baylor 14
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|277
|186
|11
|4
|417
|312
|Sacramento St.
|7
|1
|282
|178
|9
|4
|464
|292
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|278
|161
|11
|4
|490
|331
|Montana
|6
|2
|289
|210
|10
|4
|514
|351
|E. Washington
|6
|2
|342
|253
|7
|5
|487
|415
|Idaho
|3
|5
|209
|248
|5
|7
|308
|406
|Portland St.
|3
|5
|264
|279
|5
|7
|416
|360
|UC Davis
|3
|5
|236
|250
|5
|7
|344
|352
|N. Arizona
|2
|6
|286
|347
|4
|8
|446
|496
|Cal Poly
|2
|6
|194
|255
|3
|8
|277
|375
|Idaho St.
|2
|6
|216
|319
|3
|9
|270
|418
|S. Utah
|2
|6
|206
|280
|3
|9
|295
|451
|N. Colorado
|2
|6
|200
|295
|2
|10
|241
|453
___
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|6
|0
|269
|85
|11
|3
|501
|381
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|1
|251
|134
|11
|3
|530
|262
|Charleston Southern
|4
|2
|161
|165
|6
|6
|267
|371
|Campbell
|3
|3
|184
|203
|6
|5
|325
|341
|Hampton
|1
|5
|123
|208
|5
|7
|369
|373
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|5
|165
|221
|3
|9
|287
|434
|Presbyterian
|1
|6
|93
|250
|2
|10
|203
|398
___
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|9
|0
|436
|116
|13
|1
|656
|192
|Penn St.
|7
|2
|271
|139
|11
|2
|465
|208
|Michigan
|6
|3
|287
|178
|9
|4
|412
|269
|Indiana
|5
|4
|267
|267
|8
|5
|413
|317
|Michigan St.
|4
|5
|178
|238
|7
|6
|291
|293
|Maryland
|1
|8
|144
|376
|3
|9
|303
|416
|Rutgers
|0
|9
|51
|355
|2
|10
|159
|440
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|7
|2
|311
|181
|11
|2
|443
|293
|Wisconsin
|7
|2
|271
|175
|10
|4
|477
|237
|Iowa
|6
|3
|182
|124
|10
|3
|335
|182
|Illinois
|4
|5
|223
|245
|6
|7
|347
|340
|Nebraska
|3
|6
|226
|270
|5
|7
|336
|333
|Purdue
|3
|6
|224
|275
|4
|8
|310
|367
|Northwestern
|1
|8
|114
|246
|3
|9
|196
|283
___
Wednesday’s Games
Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|8
|0
|350
|135
|14
|1
|620
|223
|Albany (NY)
|6
|2
|239
|210
|9
|5
|439
|357
|Villanova
|5
|3
|289
|253
|9
|4
|485
|339
|New Hampshire
|5
|3
|172
|172
|6
|5
|222
|221
|Towson
|4
|4
|237
|213
|7
|5
|363
|282
|Maine
|4
|4
|213
|233
|6
|6
|352
|353
|Elon
|4
|4
|213
|196
|5
|6
|276
|297
|Richmond
|4
|4
|181
|218
|5
|7
|275
|333
|Delaware
|3
|5
|183
|240
|5
|7
|278
|344
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|211
|240
|5
|7
|303
|338
|Stony Brook
|2
|6
|179
|236
|5
|7
|292
|328
|Rhode Island
|0
|8
|198
|319
|2
|10
|308
|436
___
CONFERENCE USA
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|7
|1
|291
|153
|11
|3
|510
|318
|W. Kentucky
|6
|2
|196
|141
|9
|4
|330
|261
|Marshall
|6
|2
|200
|163
|8
|5
|335
|325
|Charlotte
|5
|3
|227
|237
|7
|6
|388
|421
|FIU
|3
|5
|200
|237
|6
|7
|344
|354
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|5
|229
|204
|4
|8
|316
|359
|Old Dominion
|0
|8
|116
|254
|1
|11
|195
|358
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|2
|270
|197
|10
|3
|422
|284
|UAB
|6
|2
|204
|150
|9
|5
|324
|302
|Southern Miss.
|5
|3
|226
|172
|7
|6
|346
|341
|North Texas
|3
|5
|247
|241
|4
|8
|367
|390
|UTSA
|3
|5
|168
|261
|4
|8
|244
|407
|Rice
|3
|5
|161
|187
|3
|9
|215
|311
|UTEP
|0
|8
|140
|278
|1
|11
|235
|431
___
IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|6
|1
|211
|108
|9
|1
|333
|124
|Yale
|6
|1
|288
|201
|9
|1
|387
|262
|Princeton
|5
|2
|189
|148
|8
|2
|322
|181
|Penn
|3
|4
|152
|222
|5
|5
|245
|298
|Cornell
|3
|4
|157
|165
|4
|6
|206
|207
|Harvard
|2
|5
|180
|159
|4
|6
|296
|228
|Columbia
|2
|5
|138
|224
|3
|7
|193
|286
|Brown
|1
|6
|206
|294
|2
|8
|300
|402
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|2
|215
|180
|8
|5
|321
|367
|Buffalo
|5
|3
|272
|156
|8
|5
|409
|277
|Kent St.
|5
|3
|280
|217
|7
|6
|380
|414
|Ohio
|5
|3
|309
|206
|7
|6
|446
|345
|Bowling Green
|2
|6
|139
|321
|3
|9
|192
|463
|Akron
|0
|8
|67
|290
|0
|12
|126
|435
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|2
|302
|195
|8
|6
|426
|396
|W. Michigan
|5
|3
|255
|188
|7
|6
|430
|337
|Ball St.
|4
|4
|283
|239
|5
|7
|418
|377
|N. Illinois
|4
|4
|207
|225
|5
|7
|274
|338
|Toledo
|3
|5
|189
|292
|6
|6
|327
|386
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|234
|243
|6
|7
|379
|398
___
Monday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio) at Mobile, A.L., 7:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida A&M
|7
|1
|276
|198
|9
|2
|360
|301
|NC A&T
|6
|2
|329
|118
|9
|3
|457
|249
|SC State
|6
|2
|253
|155
|8
|3
|331
|223
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|3
|210
|201
|7
|4
|268
|285
|Norfolk St.
|4
|4
|254
|202
|5
|7
|347
|349
|NC Central
|3
|5
|140
|217
|4
|8
|210
|328
|Morgan St.
|2
|6
|130
|193
|3
|9
|225
|380
|Howard
|2
|6
|134
|303
|2
|10
|199
|539
|Delaware St.
|1
|7
|122
|261
|2
|10
|235
|369
___
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|8
|0
|311
|92
|15
|0
|568
|177
|N. Iowa
|6
|2
|195
|157
|10
|5
|315
|265
|Illinois St.
|5
|3
|133
|143
|10
|5
|297
|240
|S. Dakota St.
|5
|3
|236
|156
|8
|5
|386
|217
|S. Illinois
|5
|3
|212
|157
|7
|5
|339
|276
|South Dakota
|4
|4
|266
|229
|5
|7
|363
|389
|Indiana St.
|3
|5
|148
|195
|5
|7
|235
|274
|Youngstown St.
|2
|6
|187
|247
|6
|6
|365
|321
|Missouri St.
|1
|7
|117
|267
|1
|10
|170
|397
|W. Illinois
|1
|7
|156
|318
|1
|11
|224
|443
___
Saturday, Jan. 11
James Madison vs. N. Dakota St. at Frisco, T.X., Noon
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|5
|3
|155
|127
|10
|3
|276
|165
|Hawaii
|5
|3
|277
|248
|10
|5
|508
|478
|Nevada
|4
|4
|160
|243
|7
|6
|277
|415
|San Jose St.
|2
|6
|245
|278
|5
|7
|361
|383
|Fresno St.
|2
|6
|238
|261
|4
|8
|360
|367
|UNLV
|2
|6
|169
|290
|4
|8
|290
|396
Mountain
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|328
|182
|12
|2
|486
|306
|Air Force
|7
|1
|292
|160
|11
|2
|443
|258
|Utah St.
|6
|2
|222
|219
|7
|6
|380
|399
|Wyoming
|4
|4
|190
|129
|8
|5
|330
|231
|Colorado St.
|3
|5
|205
|213
|4
|8
|343
|374
|New Mexico
|0
|8
|149
|280
|2
|10
|267
|446
___
Tuesday’s Games
Wyoming 38, Georgia St. 17
Friday’s Games
Ohio 30, Nevada 21
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|CCSU
|7
|0
|265
|99
|11
|2
|440
|262
|Robert Morris
|6
|1
|178
|151
|7
|5
|267
|302
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|158
|131
|7
|5
|295
|267
|Duquesne
|4
|3
|146
|169
|6
|5
|245
|260
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|4
|190
|138
|6
|6
|302
|261
|Bryant
|3
|4
|118
|164
|4
|8
|199
|325
|Wagner
|1
|6
|99
|187
|1
|11
|165
|319
|LIU
|0
|7
|77
|192
|0
|10
|97
|289
___
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|7
|1
|305
|163
|11
|4
|518
|309
|SE Missouri
|7
|1
|235
|176
|9
|4
|358
|324
|UT Martin
|6
|2
|244
|156
|7
|5
|307
|299
|E. Kentucky
|5
|3
|240
|186
|7
|5
|335
|264
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|5
|194
|219
|6
|6
|328
|331
|Tennessee Tech
|3
|5
|203
|278
|6
|6
|348
|422
|Murray St.
|2
|6
|139
|212
|4
|8
|274
|347
|Tennessee St.
|2
|6
|187
|264
|3
|9
|314
|415
|E. Illinois
|1
|7
|158
|251
|1
|11
|177
|364
___
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|8
|1
|297
|153
|12
|2
|495
|231
|California
|4
|5
|163
|215
|8
|5
|276
|285
|Washington
|4
|5
|234
|192
|8
|5
|416
|252
|Oregon St.
|4
|5
|265
|300
|5
|7
|374
|390
|Washington St.
|3
|6
|322
|329
|6
|7
|491
|408
|Stanford
|3
|6
|192
|261
|4
|8
|260
|358
South
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|8
|1
|331
|106
|11
|3
|452
|210
|Southern Cal
|7
|2
|313
|250
|8
|5
|422
|382
|Arizona St.
|4
|5
|243
|256
|8
|5
|322
|291
|UCLA
|4
|5
|278
|322
|4
|8
|320
|417
|Colorado
|3
|6
|173
|290
|5
|7
|282
|382
|Arizona
|2
|7
|192
|329
|4
|8
|323
|429
___
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona St. 20, Florida St. 14
Texas 38, Utah 10
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|5
|1
|169
|91
|7
|6
|297
|316
|Lafayette
|4
|2
|109
|117
|4
|8
|221
|319
|Lehigh
|3
|3
|121
|126
|4
|7
|173
|235
|Colgate
|3
|3
|102
|111
|4
|8
|178
|324
|Bucknell
|3
|3
|117
|114
|3
|8
|179
|357
|Fordham
|2
|4
|162
|182
|4
|8
|300
|388
|Georgetown
|1
|5
|96
|135
|5
|6
|266
|183
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|8
|0
|359
|141
|9
|3
|462
|271
|Dayton
|6
|2
|361
|281
|8
|3
|468
|382
|Drake
|6
|2
|249
|184
|6
|5
|273
|279
|Davidson
|5
|3
|278
|190
|8
|4
|420
|248
|Stetson
|4
|4
|180
|226
|7
|4
|352
|288
|Marist
|4
|4
|220
|268
|4
|7
|237
|381
|Morehead St.
|3
|5
|207
|273
|5
|7
|345
|415
|Butler
|2
|6
|177
|278
|3
|9
|238
|428
|Jacksonville
|1
|7
|201
|306
|3
|9
|298
|427
|Valparaiso
|1
|7
|147
|232
|1
|11
|187
|384
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|1
|202
|84
|12
|2
|431
|176
|Florida
|6
|2
|249
|136
|11
|2
|432
|201
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|160
|186
|8
|5
|314
|282
|Kentucky
|3
|5
|145
|160
|8
|5
|353
|251
|Missouri
|3
|5
|143
|179
|6
|6
|304
|233
|South Carolina
|3
|5
|159
|221
|4
|8
|269
|313
|Vanderbilt
|1
|7
|102
|287
|3
|9
|198
|381
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|LSU
|8
|0
|377
|204
|14
|0
|684
|303
|Alabama
|6
|2
|360
|203
|11
|2
|614
|242
|Auburn
|5
|3
|250
|180
|9
|4
|432
|254
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|202
|224
|8
|5
|384
|293
|Mississippi St.
|3
|5
|186
|256
|6
|7
|359
|375
|Mississippi
|2
|6
|208
|243
|4
|8
|319
|318
|Arkansas
|0
|8
|139
|319
|2
|10
|257
|442
___
Tuesday’s Games
Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30
Wednesday’s Games
Alabama 35, Michigan 16
Minnesota 31, Auburn 24
Georgia 26, Baylor 14
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee 23, Indiana 22
Monday, Jan. 13
Clemson vs. LSU at New Orleans, L.A., 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|7
|1
|290
|140
|8
|4
|387
|265
|Furman
|6
|2
|260
|133
|8
|5
|435
|267
|Chattanooga
|5
|3
|257
|227
|6
|6
|315
|360
|The Citadel
|4
|4
|248
|238
|6
|6
|346
|338
|Samford
|4
|4
|252
|276
|5
|7
|387
|453
|VMI
|4
|4
|263
|298
|5
|7
|370
|453
|Mercer
|3
|5
|210
|280
|4
|8
|323
|425
|W. Carolina
|2
|6
|173
|317
|3
|9
|217
|465
|ETSU
|1
|7
|166
|210
|3
|9
|241
|314
___
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|7
|2
|272
|243
|9
|4
|361
|346
|Nicholls
|7
|2
|295
|230
|9
|5
|391
|381
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|339
|211
|8
|5
|476
|382
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|3
|252
|147
|7
|5
|383
|213
|McNeese St.
|5
|4
|248
|213
|7
|5
|313
|311
|Abilene Christian
|4
|5
|232
|233
|5
|7
|336
|343
|Incarnate Word
|4
|5
|260
|297
|5
|7
|358
|417
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|262
|312
|3
|9
|303
|452
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|6
|208
|281
|3
|9
|289
|419
|Houston Baptist
|2
|6
|216
|309
|5
|7
|429
|441
|Lamar
|2
|7
|174
|282
|4
|8
|265
|380
___
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|6
|1
|243
|133
|9
|4
|437
|300
|Alabama St.
|4
|3
|173
|155
|5
|6
|249
|301
|Alabama A&M
|4
|4
|259
|269
|7
|5
|409
|398
|Jackson St.
|3
|5
|210
|279
|4
|8
|313
|429
|MVSU
|1
|6
|101
|225
|2
|9
|178
|319
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern U.
|6
|1
|211
|176
|8
|5
|427
|338
|Grambling St.
|6
|3
|304
|195
|6
|5
|327
|246
|Prairie View
|4
|3
|247
|213
|6
|5
|391
|306
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|4
|207
|181
|6
|5
|349
|304
|Texas Southern
|0
|7
|140
|269
|0
|11
|241
|500
___
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|7
|1
|315
|131
|13
|1
|543
|280
|Georgia Southern
|5
|3
|248
|228
|7
|6
|366
|366
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|265
|283
|7
|6
|406
|471
|Troy
|3
|5
|276
|307
|5
|7
|406
|417
|Coastal Carolina
|2
|6
|221
|294
|5
|7
|364
|366
West
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|281
|131
|10
|3
|504
|259
|Arkansas St.
|5
|3
|290
|281
|8
|5
|438
|444
|Louisiana-Monroe
|4
|4
|251
|286
|5
|7
|379
|464
|Texas State
|2
|6
|159
|277
|3
|9
|221
|391
|South Alabama
|1
|7
|154
|242
|2
|10
|221
|368
___
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2
|478
|233
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5
|427
|365
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|6
|370
|331
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|8
|370
|299
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|260
|492
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|237
|632
___
INDEPENDENTS
|
|Conference
|All Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Alabama
|1
|0
|41
|21
|4
|7
|288
|369
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|232
|250
|7
|5
|319
|342
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|5
|341
|231
___
