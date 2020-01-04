FBC Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 7 1 242 170 11 3 415 288 UCF 6 2 327 198 10 3 564 299 Temple 5 3 207 213 8 5 342 337 South Florida 2 6 158 245 4 8 250 347 East Carolina 1 7 224 333 4 8 321 404 UConn 0 8 121 361 2 10 227 486

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 7 1 334 220 12 2 566 370 Navy 7 1 333 182 11 2 483 290 SMU 6 2 342 270 10 3 544 434 Tulane 3 5 252 252 7 6 430 342 Houston 2 6 230 286 4 8 368 408 Tulsa 2 6 231 271 4 8 317 376

___

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 38, Boston College 6

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 30, Southern Miss. 13

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 8 0 370 84 14 0 634 161 Louisville 5 3 282 305 8 5 430 434 Wake Forest 4 4 241 270 8 5 414 378 Boston College 4 4 265 263 6 7 377 418 Florida St. 4 4 207 210 6 7 363 362 Syracuse 2 6 202 269 5 7 339 368 NC State 1 7 129 288 4 8 265 361

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia 6 2 249 186 9 5 449 380 Virginia Tech 5 3 262 212 8 5 401 321 Pittsburgh 4 4 159 187 8 5 275 292 North Carolina 4 4 246 210 7 6 430 308 Miami 4 4 210 183 6 7 334 263 Duke 3 5 207 239 5 7 303 350 Georgia Tech 2 6 153 276 3 9 200 389

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 8 1 365 237 12 2 590 382 Baylor 8 1 294 177 11 3 471 277 Kansas St. 5 4 236 220 8 5 385 278 Oklahoma St. 5 4 253 253 8 5 422 348 Texas 5 4 289 275 8 5 458 357 Iowa St. 5 4 291 240 7 6 418 337 TCU 3 6 253 256 5 7 364 317 West Virginia 3 6 176 268 5 7 247 346 Texas Tech 2 7 269 323 4 8 366 364 Kansas 1 8 203 380 3 9 282 433

___

Tuesday’s Games

Navy 20, Kansas St. 17

Texas 38, Utah 10

Wednesday’s Games

Georgia 26, Baylor 14

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Weber St. 7 1 277 186 11 4 417 312 Sacramento St. 7 1 282 178 9 4 464 292 Montana St. 6 2 278 161 11 4 490 331 Montana 6 2 289 210 10 4 514 351 E. Washington 6 2 342 253 7 5 487 415 Idaho 3 5 209 248 5 7 308 406 Portland St. 3 5 264 279 5 7 416 360 UC Davis 3 5 236 250 5 7 344 352 N. Arizona 2 6 286 347 4 8 446 496 Cal Poly 2 6 194 255 3 8 277 375 Idaho St. 2 6 216 319 3 9 270 418 S. Utah 2 6 206 280 3 9 295 451 N. Colorado 2 6 200 295 2 10 241 453

___

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Monmouth (NJ) 6 0 269 85 11 3 501 381 Kennesaw St. 5 1 251 134 11 3 530 262 Charleston Southern 4 2 161 165 6 6 267 371 Campbell 3 3 184 203 6 5 325 341 Hampton 1 5 123 208 5 7 369 373 Gardner-Webb 1 5 165 221 3 9 287 434 Presbyterian 1 6 93 250 2 10 203 398

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 9 0 436 116 13 1 656 192 Penn St. 7 2 271 139 11 2 465 208 Michigan 6 3 287 178 9 4 412 269 Indiana 5 4 267 267 8 5 413 317 Michigan St. 4 5 178 238 7 6 291 293 Maryland 1 8 144 376 3 9 303 416 Rutgers 0 9 51 355 2 10 159 440

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 7 2 311 181 11 2 443 293 Wisconsin 7 2 271 175 10 4 477 237 Iowa 6 3 182 124 10 3 335 182 Illinois 4 5 223 245 6 7 347 340 Nebraska 3 6 226 270 5 7 336 333 Purdue 3 6 224 275 4 8 310 367 Northwestern 1 8 114 246 3 9 196 283

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oregon 28, Wisconsin 27

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 8 0 350 135 14 1 620 223 Albany (NY) 6 2 239 210 9 5 439 357 Villanova 5 3 289 253 9 4 485 339 New Hampshire 5 3 172 172 6 5 222 221 Towson 4 4 237 213 7 5 363 282 Maine 4 4 213 233 6 6 352 353 Elon 4 4 213 196 5 6 276 297 Richmond 4 4 181 218 5 7 275 333 Delaware 3 5 183 240 5 7 278 344 William & Mary 3 5 211 240 5 7 303 338 Stony Brook 2 6 179 236 5 7 292 328 Rhode Island 0 8 198 319 2 10 308 436

___

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 7 1 291 153 11 3 510 318 W. Kentucky 6 2 196 141 9 4 330 261 Marshall 6 2 200 163 8 5 335 325 Charlotte 5 3 227 237 7 6 388 421 FIU 3 5 200 237 6 7 344 354 Middle Tennessee 3 5 229 204 4 8 316 359 Old Dominion 0 8 116 254 1 11 195 358

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana Tech 6 2 270 197 10 3 422 284 UAB 6 2 204 150 9 5 324 302 Southern Miss. 5 3 226 172 7 6 346 341 North Texas 3 5 247 241 4 8 367 390 UTSA 3 5 168 261 4 8 244 407 Rice 3 5 161 187 3 9 215 311 UTEP 0 8 140 278 1 11 235 431

___

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 6 1 211 108 9 1 333 124 Yale 6 1 288 201 9 1 387 262 Princeton 5 2 189 148 8 2 322 181 Penn 3 4 152 222 5 5 245 298 Cornell 3 4 157 165 4 6 206 207 Harvard 2 5 180 159 4 6 296 228 Columbia 2 5 138 224 3 7 193 286 Brown 1 6 206 294 2 8 300 402

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 6 2 215 180 8 5 321 367 Buffalo 5 3 272 156 8 5 409 277 Kent St. 5 3 280 217 7 6 380 414 Ohio 5 3 309 206 7 6 446 345 Bowling Green 2 6 139 321 3 9 192 463 Akron 0 8 67 290 0 12 126 435

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Michigan 6 2 302 195 8 6 426 396 W. Michigan 5 3 255 188 7 6 430 337 Ball St. 4 4 283 239 5 7 418 377 N. Illinois 4 4 207 225 5 7 274 338 Toledo 3 5 189 292 6 6 327 386 E. Michigan 3 5 234 243 6 7 379 398

___

Monday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Miami (Ohio) at Mobile, A.L., 7:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 7 1 276 198 9 2 360 301 NC A&T 6 2 329 118 9 3 457 249 SC State 6 2 253 155 8 3 331 223 Bethune-Cookman 5 3 210 201 7 4 268 285 Norfolk St. 4 4 254 202 5 7 347 349 NC Central 3 5 140 217 4 8 210 328 Morgan St. 2 6 130 193 3 9 225 380 Howard 2 6 134 303 2 10 199 539 Delaware St. 1 7 122 261 2 10 235 369

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 8 0 311 92 15 0 568 177 N. Iowa 6 2 195 157 10 5 315 265 Illinois St. 5 3 133 143 10 5 297 240 S. Dakota St. 5 3 236 156 8 5 386 217 S. Illinois 5 3 212 157 7 5 339 276 South Dakota 4 4 266 229 5 7 363 389 Indiana St. 3 5 148 195 5 7 235 274 Youngstown St. 2 6 187 247 6 6 365 321 Missouri St. 1 7 117 267 1 10 170 397 W. Illinois 1 7 156 318 1 11 224 443

___

Saturday, Jan. 11

James Madison vs. N. Dakota St. at Frisco, T.X., Noon

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 5 3 155 127 10 3 276 165 Hawaii 5 3 277 248 10 5 508 478 Nevada 4 4 160 243 7 6 277 415 San Jose St. 2 6 245 278 5 7 361 383 Fresno St. 2 6 238 261 4 8 360 367 UNLV 2 6 169 290 4 8 290 396

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 8 0 328 182 12 2 486 306 Air Force 7 1 292 160 11 2 443 258 Utah St. 6 2 222 219 7 6 380 399 Wyoming 4 4 190 129 8 5 330 231 Colorado St. 3 5 205 213 4 8 343 374 New Mexico 0 8 149 280 2 10 267 446

___

Tuesday’s Games

Wyoming 38, Georgia St. 17

Friday’s Games

Ohio 30, Nevada 21

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA CCSU 7 0 265 99 11 2 440 262 Robert Morris 6 1 178 151 7 5 267 302 Sacred Heart 4 3 158 131 7 5 295 267 Duquesne 4 3 146 169 6 5 245 260 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 4 190 138 6 6 302 261 Bryant 3 4 118 164 4 8 199 325 Wagner 1 6 99 187 1 11 165 319 LIU 0 7 77 192 0 10 97 289

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 7 1 305 163 11 4 518 309 SE Missouri 7 1 235 176 9 4 358 324 UT Martin 6 2 244 156 7 5 307 299 E. Kentucky 5 3 240 186 7 5 335 264 Jacksonville St. 3 5 194 219 6 6 328 331 Tennessee Tech 3 5 203 278 6 6 348 422 Murray St. 2 6 139 212 4 8 274 347 Tennessee St. 2 6 187 264 3 9 314 415 E. Illinois 1 7 158 251 1 11 177 364

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 8 1 297 153 12 2 495 231 California 4 5 163 215 8 5 276 285 Washington 4 5 234 192 8 5 416 252 Oregon St. 4 5 265 300 5 7 374 390 Washington St. 3 6 322 329 6 7 491 408 Stanford 3 6 192 261 4 8 260 358

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 8 1 331 106 11 3 452 210 Southern Cal 7 2 313 250 8 5 422 382 Arizona St. 4 5 243 256 8 5 322 291 UCLA 4 5 278 322 4 8 320 417 Colorado 3 6 173 290 5 7 282 382 Arizona 2 7 192 329 4 8 323 429

___

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona St. 20, Florida St. 14

Texas 38, Utah 10

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 5 1 169 91 7 6 297 316 Lafayette 4 2 109 117 4 8 221 319 Lehigh 3 3 121 126 4 7 173 235 Colgate 3 3 102 111 4 8 178 324 Bucknell 3 3 117 114 3 8 179 357 Fordham 2 4 162 182 4 8 300 388 Georgetown 1 5 96 135 5 6 266 183

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego 8 0 359 141 9 3 462 271 Dayton 6 2 361 281 8 3 468 382 Drake 6 2 249 184 6 5 273 279 Davidson 5 3 278 190 8 4 420 248 Stetson 4 4 180 226 7 4 352 288 Marist 4 4 220 268 4 7 237 381 Morehead St. 3 5 207 273 5 7 345 415 Butler 2 6 177 278 3 9 238 428 Jacksonville 1 7 201 306 3 9 298 427 Valparaiso 1 7 147 232 1 11 187 384

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 1 202 84 12 2 431 176 Florida 6 2 249 136 11 2 432 201 Tennessee 5 3 160 186 8 5 314 282 Kentucky 3 5 145 160 8 5 353 251 Missouri 3 5 143 179 6 6 304 233 South Carolina 3 5 159 221 4 8 269 313 Vanderbilt 1 7 102 287 3 9 198 381

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA LSU 8 0 377 204 14 0 684 303 Alabama 6 2 360 203 11 2 614 242 Auburn 5 3 250 180 9 4 432 254 Texas A&M 4 4 202 224 8 5 384 293 Mississippi St. 3 5 186 256 6 7 359 375 Mississippi 2 6 208 243 4 8 319 318 Arkansas 0 8 139 319 2 10 257 442

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kentucky 37, Virginia Tech 30

Wednesday’s Games

Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Minnesota 31, Auburn 24

Georgia 26, Baylor 14

Thursday’s Games

Tennessee 23, Indiana 22

Monday, Jan. 13

Clemson vs. LSU at New Orleans, L.A., 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wofford 7 1 290 140 8 4 387 265 Furman 6 2 260 133 8 5 435 267 Chattanooga 5 3 257 227 6 6 315 360 The Citadel 4 4 248 238 6 6 346 338 Samford 4 4 252 276 5 7 387 453 VMI 4 4 263 298 5 7 370 453 Mercer 3 5 210 280 4 8 323 425 W. Carolina 2 6 173 317 3 9 217 465 ETSU 1 7 166 210 3 9 241 314

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cent. Arkansas 7 2 272 243 9 4 361 346 Nicholls 7 2 295 230 9 5 391 381 SE Louisiana 6 3 339 211 8 5 476 382 Sam Houston St. 6 3 252 147 7 5 383 213 McNeese St. 5 4 248 213 7 5 313 311 Abilene Christian 4 5 232 233 5 7 336 343 Incarnate Word 4 5 260 297 5 7 358 417 Northwestern St. 3 6 262 312 3 9 303 452 Stephen F. Austin 3 6 208 281 3 9 289 419 Houston Baptist 2 6 216 309 5 7 429 441 Lamar 2 7 174 282 4 8 265 380

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 6 1 243 133 9 4 437 300 Alabama St. 4 3 173 155 5 6 249 301 Alabama A&M 4 4 259 269 7 5 409 398 Jackson St. 3 5 210 279 4 8 313 429 MVSU 1 6 101 225 2 9 178 319

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern U. 6 1 211 176 8 5 427 338 Grambling St. 6 3 304 195 6 5 327 246 Prairie View 4 3 247 213 6 5 391 306 Ark.-Pine Bluff 3 4 207 181 6 5 349 304 Texas Southern 0 7 140 269 0 11 241 500

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 7 1 315 131 13 1 543 280 Georgia Southern 5 3 248 228 7 6 366 366 Georgia St. 4 4 265 283 7 6 406 471 Troy 3 5 276 307 5 7 406 417 Coastal Carolina 2 6 221 294 5 7 364 366

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 7 1 281 131 10 3 504 259 Arkansas St. 5 3 290 281 8 5 438 444 Louisiana-Monroe 4 4 251 286 5 7 379 464 Texas State 2 6 159 277 3 9 221 391 South Alabama 1 7 154 242 2 10 221 368

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 11 2 478 233 Liberty 0 0 0 0 8 5 427 365 BYU 0 0 0 0 7 6 370 331 Army 0 0 0 0 5 8 370 299 New Mexico St. 0 0 0 0 2 10 260 492 UMass 0 0 0 0 1 11 237 632

___

INDEPENDENTS

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Alabama 1 0 41 21 4 7 288 369 North Dakota 5 3 232 250 7 5 319 342 Merrimack College 0 0 0 0 6 5 341 231

___

