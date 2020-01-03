FDU, Bryant meet in conference play

Fairleigh Dickinson (2-10, 0-1) vs. Bryant (9-5, 1-0)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts Fairleigh Dickinson in a NEC matchup. Each team last played on Thursday. Bryant won at home over St. Francis (Pa.) 67-63, while Fairleigh Dickinson came up short in a 79-63 game at St. Francis (NY).

SUPER SENIORS: Bryant’s Adam Grant, Ikenna Ndugba and Patrick Harding have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 46 percent of all Bulldogs points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jahlil Jenkins has accounted for 43 percent of all Fairleigh Dickinson field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-10 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 2-0 when scoring at least 75.

TWO STREAKS: Fairleigh Dickinson has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 76.6 points during those contests. Bryant has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 78.4 points while giving up 64.2.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant has made 9.3 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among NEC teams.

