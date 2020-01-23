Listen Live Sports

Ferguson propels Illinois-Chicago to 80-50 win over Oakland

January 23, 2020 9:40 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Tarkus Ferguson totaled 19 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks as Illinois-Chicago routed Oakland 80-50 on Thursday night.

Ferguson hit four 3-pointers for the Flames (9-12, 4-4), who shot 57% from distance (12 of 21). Godwin Boahen came off the bench to hit four 3s and score 14 points with six boards, four assists and three steals. Michael Diggins scored 13. Illinois-Chicago posted a season-high 25 assists.

Brad Brechting had 13 points for the Golden Grizzlies (7-14, 2-6). Rashad Williams and Xavier Hill-Mais scored 12 apiece with Hill-Mais adding eight rebounds.

Oakland shot just 34.5% overall, including 29% from distance (6 of 21). The Golden Grizzlies were outrebounded 34-26.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

