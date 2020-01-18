Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Ferguson scores 16, leads Illinois-Chicago past IUPUI 75-66

January 18, 2020 3:03 pm
 
< a min read
      

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tarkus Ferguson flirted with a triple double — 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists — while five players reached double figures and Illinois-Chicago defeated IUPUI 75-66 on Saturday.

The Flames (8-12, 2-3) were coming off an upset win over Horizon League leader Wright State, handing the Raiders first loss in conference.

Jordan Blount added 14 points for UIC, Marcus Ottey chipped in 13 while Jamie Ahale and Godwin Boahen had 10 each.

Marcus Burk had 18 points for the Jaguars (5-15, 1-6). Grant Weatherford added 17 points and eight rebounds. Elyjah Goss scored 16 points with 15 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season, and blocked three shots. Jaylen Minnett added 12 points for IUPUI, which was down to seven players. Isaiah Williams, averaging eight points and four rebounds per game, was out with an injury.

Advertisement

The Flames shot 45%, had 20 assists on 29 field goals, and dominated the paint 40-24.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Illinois-Chicago (8-12, 3-4) faces Oakland on the road on Thursday. IUPUI plays Detroit on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending