Ferguson, UIC visit Milwaukee

Illinois-Chicago (6-10, 1-2) vs. Milwaukee (6-9, 1-2)

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Tarkus Ferguson and Illinois-Chicago will battle Te’Jon Lucas and Milwaukee. Ferguson is averaging 15 points over the last five games. Lucas is averaging 13.4 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Lucas, Darius Roy, Josh Thomas, DeAndre Abram and Wil Sessoms have collectively accounted for 72 percent of Milwaukee’s scoring this season and 65 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Illinois-Chicago, Ferguson, Godwin Boahen, Michael Diggins and Marcus Ottey have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all Illinois-Chicago scoring, including 76 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

Advertisement

STEPPING IT UP: The Flames have scored 68.7 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed against non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TARKUS: Ferguson has connected on 31.5 percent of the 92 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 16 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Milwaukee is 0-6 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 6-3 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

COLD SPELL: Illinois-Chicago has lost its last six road games, scoring 62.3 points, while allowing 77.7 per game.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Milwaukee has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.3 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all Horizon teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.