Fight Schedule

Jan. 23

At the Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, Calif., Jason Quigley Vs. Fernando Marin, 10, super middleweights.

Jan. 25

At Barclays Center, New York (SHO), Danny Garcia vs. Ivan Redkach, 12, welterweights; Jarrett Hurd vs. Francisco Santana, 10, super welterweights; Stephen Fulton vs. Arnold Khegai, 12, super bantamweights.

Jan. 30

At Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami Demetrius Andrade vs. Luke Keeler, 12, for Andrade’s WBO middleweight title; Tevin Farmer vs. Joseph Diaz Jr., 12, for Farmer’s IBF super featherweight title; Daniel Roman vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev, 12, for Roman’s IBF/WBA super banatamweight title.

Jan. 31

At Hirsch Memorial Coliseum, Shreveport, La. (SHO), Ruben Villa vs. Alexei Collado, 10, featherweights; Taras Shelestyuk vs. Alejandro Davila, 10, welterweights.

Feb. 1

At Haikou, China, Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postol, 12, for Ramirez’s WBC World/WBO super lightweight titles; Esquiva Falcao vs. Ainiwaer Yilixiati, 10, middleweights; Masayuki Ito vs. Yongqiang Yang, 10, super featherweights.

At Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Biloxi, Miss. (FS1), Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr., 12, welterweights.

Feb. 7

At Arena Roberto Duran, Panama City, Panama, Luis Concepcion vs. Rober Barrera, 12, for the vacant WBA interim flyweight title; Daniel Matellon vs. Erik Lopez Garcia, 12, for the vacant WBA interim junior flyweight title; Carlos Ortega vs. Leyman Benavides, 12, minimumweights.

Feb. 8

At The PPL Center, Allentown, Pa. (SHO), Gary Russell Jr. vs. Tugstsogt Nyambayar, 12, for Russell’s WBC World/IBO featherweight title.

Feb. 14

At the from 2300 Arena, Philadelphia (SHO), Thomas Mattice vs. Isaac Cruz Gonzalez, 10, lightweights.

At Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif., Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonseca, 12, for the WBC Silver lightweight title; Jorge Linares vs. Carlos Morales, 12, lightweights; Oscar Negrete vs. Alberto Melian, 10, for the vacant WBA International bantamweight title.

Feb. 15

At Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (FOX), Caleb Plant vs. Vincent Feigenbutz, 12, for Plant’s IBF super middleweight title; Bryant Perrella vs. Abel Ramos, 10, welterweights.

Feb. 22

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas (PPV), Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury, 12, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title.

Feb. 29

At The Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas, Mikey Garcia vs. Jessie Vargas, 12, welterweights.

