Fitts has 18 points to lead Saint Mary’s past San Francisco

January 24, 2020 1:22 am
 
MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Malik Fitts had 18 points as Saint Mary’s topped San Francisco 58-48 on Thursday night.

Tanner Krebs had five steals for Saint Mary’s (17-4, 4-2 West Coast Conference). Tommy Kuhse added seven of the Gaels’ 11 assists.

Jordan Ford, the Gaels’ leading scorer at 22 points per game, went 0 for 9 from the floor but made eight of 11 free throws.

Jamaree Bouyea had 19 points for the Dons (14-7, 3-3). Charles Minlend and Josh Kunen added seven rebounds each.

The Gaels swept the season series. Saint Mary’s defeated San Francisco 69-58 on Jan. 2.

Saint Mary’s plays at Loyola Marymount on Saturday. San Francisco matches up against Brigham Young at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

