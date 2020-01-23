Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

FIU 83, Old Dominion 80

January 23, 2020 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
      

FIU (14-6)

Andrews 0-0 0-0 7, Daye 0-0 0-0 0, Jacob 0-0 0-0 10, Lovett 0-0 0-0 21, Osaghae 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 38.

OLD DOMINION (7-13)

Carver 0-0 0-0 0, Curry 0-0 0-0 18, Ezikpe 0-0 0-0 15, Green 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 33.

Halftime_FIU 39-35. 3-Point Goals_FIU 0-0 (), Old Dominion 0-0 (). Rebounds_FIU 20 (Osaghae 9), Old Dominion 12 (Green 8). Assists_FIU 9 (Daye 9), Old Dominion 11 (Green 7). Total Fouls_FIU 0, Old Dominion 0.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in