Flames agree to 6-year extension with D Andersson

January 8, 2020 8:23 pm
 
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and defenseman Rasmus Andersson have agreed to a six-year, $27.3 million contract extension.

The deal was announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old native of Sweden has three goals, nine assists and 33 penalty minutes in 44 games for Calgary this season – his second full season with the NHL club.

The 6-foot-1, 214-pound defender, selected by the Flames in the second round of the 2015 NHL draft, totaled 12 goals and 49 assists in 110 games over his first two pro seasons with Stockton of the AHL. He also played in the 2018 AHL All-Star game.

