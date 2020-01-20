Listen Live Sports

Florida A&M 66, NC Central 57

January 20, 2020 6:55 pm
 
NC CENTRAL (7-12)

Blount 5-12 2-4 12, Keyser 5-14 1-1 13, Perkins 4-7 2-3 11, Palmer 3-8 4-4 12, Fennell 2-2 1-1 5, Clayborne 0-2 0-2 0, Graves 0-2 0-0 0, Melvin 2-3 0-0 4, Whatley 0-0 0-0 0, Dawkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 10-15 57.

FLORIDA A&M (5-12)

Reaves 3-10 2-3 8, Melton 7-15 0-0 17, Randolph 3-9 6-12 12, Jones 1-7 0-0 2, Core 5-11 6-9 17, Desir 3-6 2-2 8, Murray 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 23-61 16-26 66.

Halftime_Florida A&M 27-17. 3-Point Goals_NC Central 5-16 (Keyser 2-6, Palmer 2-6, Perkins 1-3, Graves 0-1), Florida A&M 4-17 (Melton 3-6, Core 1-5, Randolph 0-1, Reaves 0-5). Fouled Out_Blount, Core. Rebounds_NC Central 29 (Blount 8), Florida A&M 36 (Randolph 9). Assists_NC Central 9 (Blount 4), Florida A&M 5 (Randolph, Jones 2). Total Fouls_NC Central 22, Florida A&M 16. A_407 (9,639).

