Florida Gulf Coast 73, Kennesaw St. 51

KENNESAW ST. (1-16)

J.Lewis 6-21 5-6 20, Obineke 3-12 2-2 9, Washington 1-11 3-4 5, Hooker 4-17 5-6 13, Lockley 0-3 2-2 2, Spencer 0-2 0-0 0, Agostini 0-0 0-0 0, Romich 0-1 0-0 0, Kuerban 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 14-67 19-22 51.

FLORIDA GULF COAST (6-14)

Warren 4-9 1-2 9, Catto 5-8 0-0 11, Scott 3-9 3-3 10, Gagliardi 2-7 1-3 6, Rivers 2-4 1-2 5, Largie 4-5 1-3 9, Hector 2-6 1-1 6, Rainwater 4-8 1-2 9, Hardy 2-2 0-1 5, Samuels 0-3 0-0 0, Harper 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Hoffman 0-0 1-2 1, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Ricca 0-0 0-0 0, Rocuant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-64 10-19 73.

Halftime_Florida Gulf Coast 34-7. 3-Point Goals_Kennesaw St. 4-21 (J.Lewis 3-5, Obineke 1-5, Lockley 0-1, Hooker 0-4, Washington 0-6), Florida Gulf Coast 5-20 (Hardy 1-1, Hector 1-1, Catto 1-4, Gagliardi 1-5, Scott 1-7, Samuels 0-1, Warren 0-1). Rebounds_Kennesaw St. 34 (Spencer 7), Florida Gulf Coast 52 (Warren 11). Assists_Kennesaw St. 5 (J.Lewis, Lockley 2), Florida Gulf Coast 15 (Warren 5). Total Fouls_Kennesaw St. 19, Florida Gulf Coast 17.

