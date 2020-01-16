Listen Live Sports

Florida Gulf Coast beats Kennesaw State 73-51

January 16, 2020 9:47 pm
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast held Kennesaw State to 51 points on 20.9% shooting and had 10 blocks en route to a 73-51 win on Thursday night. Both marks represented season bests for the Eagles.

Caleb Catto had 11 points for Florida Gulf Coast, and Zach Scott added 10 points and six rebounds.

Jalen Warren had 9 points and 11 rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (6-14, 3-2 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cyrus Largie added six rebounds. Dakota Rivers had 5 points and five blocks.

Kennesaw State scored seven first-half points, a season low for the team.

Jamie Lewis had 20 points and six rebounds for the Owls (1-16, 0-4), who have now lost eight games in a row. Tyler Hooker added 13 points.

Florida Gulf Coast matches up against North Alabama on the road on Saturday. Kennesaw State plays NJIT on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

