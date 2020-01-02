Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Florida scores 4 in 2nd period, beats Senators 6-3

January 2, 2020 10:34 pm
 
2 min read
      

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored the deciding goal as part of Florida’s four-goal outburst in the second period, and the Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Thursday night.

Evgenii Dadonov scored his second power-play goal of the game to tie it at 2-all for Florida (21-14-5), and 89 seconds later Noel Acciari gave the Panthers the lead.

Vatrano and Colton Sceviour scored 44 seconds apart in the final minute of the second period to put the game out of reach. Jonathan Huberdeau added an empty-net goal in the third to round out the scoring for Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and earned his first road win since Oct. 30.

Advertisement

Tyler Ennis and Chris Tierney scored in the first period to give Ottawa (16-20-5) a 2-1 lead heading into the first break. Connor Brown scored in the third.

Craig Anderson stopped 25 shots for the Senators, who play eight home games this month..

After Dadonov opened scoring 1:41 into the game, Ennis tied it when his backhand shot deflected off Riley Stillman’s stick and over Bobrovsky. The Senators took the lead as Tierney took a pass from Anthony Duclair and scored on a wrist shot to the far side.

Dadonov scored again at the 8:54 mark of the second period.

Ottawa played a better third period, and was able to get a goal from Brown late in the period.

NOTES: This was the second game between the teams, with the Panthers taking the first 6-1 on Dec. 16. … Ottawa acquired defenseman Mike Reilly from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for forward Andrew Sturtz and the Senators’ fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft on Thursday night. … Rudolfs Balcers made his season debut for the Senators after being recalled from AHL Belleville, where he has eight goals and 16 assists in 19 games.

UP NEXT

Panthers: At Buffalo Sabres Saturday afternoon.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Senators: Host Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time