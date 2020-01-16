Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Foligno scores late to push Blue Jackets past Hurricanes 3-2

January 16, 2020 9:57 pm
 
2 min read
      

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nick Foligno scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:41 left in the game, Elvis Merzlikins had 32 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Thursday night.

Foligno grabbed the loose puck in the slot and fired it past Petr Mrazek’s glove for his first goal in 23 games.

Emil Bemstrom and Cam Atkinson also scored for Columbus, which won its third straight despite failing to generate many offensive chances. They are 5-0-1 in the last six.

Martin Necas and Jordan Staal scored, and Mrazek had 15 saves for the Hurricanes, who lost their second straight.

Advertisement

The rookie Bemstrom — who was headhunted by Boston after he knocked goalie Tuukka Rask out of Tuesday’s game — scored on Carolina 1:07 into the first period with a high wrist shot off the rush. That was one of just four shots the Blue Jackets managed in the first period.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Necas tied the score with his 11th goal of the season on a breakaway 8:38 into the second period, ending Merzlikins’ shutout streak at 166:29. The Columbus goalie had recorded shutouts in the Blue Jackets’ last two games.

Atkinson, in his first appearance since missing 12 games with an ankle sprain, collected the puck just inside the right circle and snapped it past Mrazek 4:51 into the third period. The Hurricanes tied the score again when Staal shielded Merlikins in front of the net and then deflected a Teuvo Teravainen for a score.

An apparent go-ahead goal by Zach Werenski was waved off because the Blue Jackets were offside.

NOTES: Columbus scratched Sonny Milano to make room for Atkinson. … Carolina star D Dougie Hamilton had to be helped off the ice after getting tangled up with Columbus’ Kevin Stenlund and falling awkwardly on his right leg near the end of the second period. … Bemstrom has two goals and an assist in the last three games. … Hurricanes D Jaccob Slavin played in his 350th consecutive game, passing Eric Staal for the second-longest streak in the organization’s history.

UP NEXT:

Hurricanes: Host Anaheim on Friday.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Blue Jackets: Host New Jersey on Saturday.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy on Twitter at https://twitter.com/mitchstacy

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending