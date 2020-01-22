Fordham 59, George Washington 54

GEORGE WASHINGTON (8-11)

Jack 4-15 0-0 11, Battle 2-12 0-0 5, Nelson 2-7 2-2 6, Potter 3-9 8-10 15, Paar 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 2-3 0-0 4, Toro 1-2 1-2 3, Stallings 1-1 0-0 2, Walker 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 19-56 11-14 54.

FORDHAM (7-11)

Cobb 7-13 3-3 22, Perry 5-10 1-1 13, Eyisi 3-6 3-4 9, Colon 2-4 1-3 6, Raut 0-4 1-4 1, Gazi 2-3 0-0 4, Rose 1-4 1-2 4, Austin 0-3 0-0 0, Soriano 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 10-17 59.

Halftime_Fordham 29-20. 3-Point Goals_George Washington 5-28 (Jack 3-13, Potter 1-1, Battle 1-10, Harris 0-1, Walker 0-1, Nelson 0-2), Fordham 9-20 (Cobb 5-7, Perry 2-4, Rose 1-1, Colon 1-2, Gazi 0-1, Austin 0-2, Raut 0-3). Fouled Out_Nelson, Gazi. Rebounds_George Washington 30 (Potter 6), Fordham 31 (Eyisi 11). Assists_George Washington 11 (Nelson 6), Fordham 10 (Perry, Colon, Rose, Austin 2). Total Fouls_George Washington 20, Fordham 17.

