Fordham looks to end streak vs GW

George Washington (8-10, 2-3) vs. Fordham (6-11, 0-5)

Rose Hill Gym, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington looks to extend Fordham’s conference losing streak to eight games. Fordham’s last A10 win came against the George Washington Colonials 67-56 on March 6, 2019. George Washington blew out UMass by 24 on the road on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Fordham’s Jalen Cobb has averaged 10.9 points while Onyi Eyisi has put up 7.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Colonials, Armel Potter has averaged 15 points and 5.6 assists while Jamison Battle has put up 12.3 points and 5.8 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Colonials have given up just 63.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 69.1 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Potter has been directly responsible for 52 percent of all George Washington field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Colonials are 0-6 when they allow at least 71 points and 8-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Rams are 0-9 when allowing 64 or more points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rams have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Colonials. Fordham has 39 assists on 58 field goals (67.2 percent) across its previous three outings while George Washington has assists on 38 of 73 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Fordham defense has allowed only 61.3 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Rams 26th among Division I teams. The George Washington offense has averaged 67.1 points through 18 games (ranked 258th, nationally).

