Former major league pitcher Ed Sprague dies at 74

OAKAND, Calif. (AP) — Former major league pitcher Ed Sprague Sr., a right-hander who played eight seasons with four different teams, has died. He was 74.

The Oakland Athletics announced Friday that Sprague had died but didn’t provide further details. He spent his first two seasons with Oakland and Sprague’s son, Ed Sprague Jr., is the A’s director of player development. His granddaughter, Payton, also works for the organization as partnership marketing manager.

“The A’s organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Ed Sprague Sr., an original member of the 1968 Oakland A’s team and the 1969 club,” the team said in a statement. “He was the first of three generations to be part of the A’s family, and our condolences are with Ed Jr., granddaughter Payton, and the entire Sprague family during this difficult time.”

Sprague posted a 17-23 career record with a 3.84 ERA and nine saves over 198 appearances — 23 career starts — with the A’s, Cincinnati, St. Louis and Milwaukee.

His best season came in 1974 with the Brewers. Sprague was 7-2 with a 2.39 ERA and three complete games over a career-high 94.0 innings.

Sprague was born Sept. 16, 1945, in Boston.

