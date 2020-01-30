Fort Wayne 72, North Dakota 68

NORTH DAKOTA (10-13)

Allen-Eikens 7-14 3-4 19, Atelbauers 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Danielson 0-1 0-3 0, Rebraca 5-9 1-3 11, Stewart 7-13 7-8 23, Walter 4-12 0-1 10. Totals 25-57 11-19 68.

FORT WAYNE (10-13)

Billups 0-0 0-0 0, DeBerry 0-0 0-0 23, Godfrey 0-0 0-0 0, Grundy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 23.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 39-27. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 7-29 (Allen-Eikens 2-6, Stewart 2-6, Walter 2-9, Brown 1-5, Atelbauers 0-1, Danielson 0-1, Rebraca 0-1), Fort Wayne 0-0 (). Rebounds_North Dakota 30 (Rebraca, Stewart 8), Fort Wayne 18 (Billups 7). Assists_North Dakota 10 (Allen-Eikens 4), Fort Wayne 5 (Godfrey 5). Total Fouls_North Dakota 13, Fort Wayne 0. A_1,379 (13,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.