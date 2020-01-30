Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Fort Wayne 72, North Dakota 68

January 30, 2020 9:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

NORTH DAKOTA (10-13)

Allen-Eikens 7-14 3-4 19, Atelbauers 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 2-6 0-0 5, Danielson 0-1 0-3 0, Rebraca 5-9 1-3 11, Stewart 7-13 7-8 23, Walter 4-12 0-1 10. Totals 25-57 11-19 68.

FORT WAYNE (10-13)

Billups 0-0 0-0 0, DeBerry 0-0 0-0 23, Godfrey 0-0 0-0 0, Grundy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 0-0 0-0 23.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 39-27. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 7-29 (Allen-Eikens 2-6, Stewart 2-6, Walter 2-9, Brown 1-5, Atelbauers 0-1, Danielson 0-1, Rebraca 0-1), Fort Wayne 0-0 (). Rebounds_North Dakota 30 (Rebraca, Stewart 8), Fort Wayne 18 (Billups 7). Assists_North Dakota 10 (Allen-Eikens 4), Fort Wayne 5 (Godfrey 5). Total Fouls_North Dakota 13, Fort Wayne 0. A_1,379 (13,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck