Fox to televise 2021 and 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cups

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox will televise the 2021 and 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cups under an agreement for English-language U.S. rights reached between the network and the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football.

As part of the deal announced Monday, Fox also will televise CONCACAF Olympic qualifying. The women’s tournament starts Tuesday and runs through Feb. 9. The men’s tournament is from March 20 through April 1.

Fox has had English-language U.S. rights to the Gold Cup for U.S. national team matches since 2007 and for the entire tournament since 2013.

