Francis scores 23 to lead Richmond past St. Joseph’s 84-52

January 2, 2020 9:52 pm
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Blake Francis had 23 points, going over 1,000 for his collegiate career, as Richmond stretched its home winning streak to eight games, rolling past Saint Joseph’s 84-52 on Thursday night.

The game marked the first Atlantic-10 Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Jake Wojcik had 14 points for Richmond (11-3). Jacob Gilyard added 13 points. Grant Golden had seven rebounds for the home team.

The Spiders forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

Richmond dominated the first half and led 44-23 at the break. The Hawks’ 23 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Cameron Brown had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (3-10). Lorenzo Edwards added nine rebounds.

Richmond matches up against Rhode Island on the road on Sunday. Saint Joseph’s plays Dayton at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

