Free Agent Signings

January 17, 2020
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The 73 free agents who have signed, with name, position, former club if different, and contract. The contract information was obtained by The Associated Press from player and management sources:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (1) — Signed José Iglesias, ss, Cincinnati, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

BOSTON (1) — Signed Martín Pérez, lhp, Minnesota, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract.

CHICAGO (7) — Re-signed José Abreu, 1b, to a $50 million, three-year contract; signed Yasmani Grandal, c, Milwaukee, to a $73 million, four-year contract; signed Gio González, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Dallas Keuchel, lhp, Atlanta, to a $55.5 million, three-year contract; signed Edwin Encarnación, dh-1b, to a $12 million, one-year contract; signed Steve Cishek, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $6 million, one-year contract.

DETROIT (3) — Signed Austin Romine, c, New York Yankees, to a $4.15 million, one-year contract; signed Jonathan Schoop, 2b, Minnesota, to a $6.1 million, one-year contract; signed ; Iván Nova, rhp, Chicago White Sox, to a $1.5 million, one-year contract.

HOUSTON (2) — Re-signed Joe Smith, rhp, to an $8 million, two-year contract; re-signed Martín Maldonado, c, to a $7 million, two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Signed Anthony Rendon, 3b, Washington, to a $245 million, seven-year contract; signed Julio Teheran, rhp, Atlanta, to a $9 million, one-year contract; signed Jason Castro, c, Minnesota, to a $6.85 million, one-year contract.

MINNESOTA (7) — Announced Jake Odorizzi, rhp, accepted $17.8 million qualifying offer; re-signed Michael Pineda, rhp, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Alex Avila, c, Arizona, to a $4.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Sergio Romo, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Clippard, rhp, Cleveland, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Rich Hill, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Homer Bailey, rhp, Oakland, to a $7 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (2) — Signed Gerrit Cole, rhp, Houston, to a $324 million, nine-year contract; re-signed Brett Gardner, of, to a $12.5 million, one-year contract.

OAKLAND (1) — Re-signed Jake Diekman, lhp, to a $7.5 million, two-year contract.

SEATTLE (1) — Signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

TEXAS (4) — Signed Kyle Gibson, rhp, Minnesota, to a $28 million, three-year contract; signed Jordan Lyles, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Robinson Chirinos, c, Houston, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract; signed Todd Frazier, c, New York Mets, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

TORONTO (2) — Signed Tanner Roark, rhp, Oakland, to a $24 million, two-year contract; signed Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp, Los Angeles Dodgers, to an $80 million, four-year contract.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (4) — Signed Stephen Vogt, c, San Francisco, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Madison Bumgarner, lhp, San Francisco, to an $85 million, five-year contract; signed Kole Calhoun, of, Los Angeles Angels, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Héctor Rondón, rhp, Houston, to a $3 million, one-year contract.

ATLANTA (8) — Re-signed Nick Markakis, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tyler Flowers, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Darren O’Day, rhp to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Will Smith, rhp, San Francisco, to a $40 million, three-year contract; re-signed Chris Martin, rhp, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Travis d’Arnaud, c, Tampa Bay, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Cole Hamels, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $18 million, one-year contract; re-signed Adeiny Hechavarría, inf, to a $1 million, one-year contract.

CINCINNATI (2) — Signed Mike Moustakas, 3b-2b, Milwaukee, to a $64 million, four-year contract; signed Wade Miley, lhp, Houston, to a $15 million, two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES (1) — Signed Alex Wood, lhp, Cincinnati, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

MIAMI (1) — Signed Francisco Cervelli, c, Atlanta, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

MILWAUKEE (5) — Signed Brett Anderson, lhp, Oakland, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Avisaíl García, of, Tampa Bay, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Justin Smoak, 1b, Toronto, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Eric Sogard, 2b, Tampa Bay, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract; signed Jedd Gyorko, inf, Los Angeles Dodgers, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

NEW YORK (4) — Re-signed Brad Brach, rhp, to a $850,000, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Rick Porcello, rhp, Boston to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Dellin Betances, rhp, New York Yankees, to $10.5 million, one-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Signed Zack Wheeler, rhp, New York Mets, to a $118 million, five-year contractl; signed Didi Gregorius, ss, New York Yankees, to a $14 million, one-year contract.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Signed Drew Pomeranz, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $34 million, four-year contract; re-signed Craig Stammen, rhp, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Signed Drew Smyly, lhp, Philadelphia, to a $4 million, one-year contract.

WASHINGTON (8) — Re-signed Stephen Strasburg, rhp, to a $245 million, seven-year contract; re-signed Howie Kendrick, 2b, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Yan Gomes, c, to a $10 million, two-year contract; signed Will Harris, rhp, Houston, to a $24 million, three-year contract; signed Starlin Castro, inf, Miami, to a $12 million, two-year contract; re-signed Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2b-3b, to a $2.5 million, one-year contract; signed Eric Thames, 1b, Milwaukee, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Daniel Hudson, rhp, to an $11 million, two-year contract.

___

JAPAN CENTRAL LEAGUE

YOMIURI (1) — Signed Gerardo Parra, of-1b, Washington, to a $2 million, one-year contract.

