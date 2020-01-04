Listen Live Sports

Freedom-Liberty leads Valparaiso past Evansville in OT 81-70

January 4, 2020 9:57 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Javon Freeman-Liberty scored eight points in the closing minutes of regulation and added four more in overtime to spark Valparaiso to an 81-70 win over Evansville on Saturday night.

The Crusaders came from 10 points down to pick up their first win at Evansville since 1969.

Freeman-Liberty, who finished with 25 points, scored at the basket with 1:04 left in regulation, but Valpo missed two opportunites in the last minute to win the game in regulation.

DeAndre Williams dunked and hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of overtime to keep the Purple Aces close.

Freeman-Liberty was 3 of 8 from distance and 6 for 6 from the line for Valpo (8-7, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Eron Gordon and Ben Krikke added 11 and 10 points, respectively, off the bench and Donovan Clay added 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Williams was 11 of 13 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from distance to lead Evansville (9-6, 0-2) with 28 points. Artur Labinowicz added 16 points, Sam Cunliffe 15 and K.J. Riley contributed 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

