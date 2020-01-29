Listen Live Sports

Freidel lifts S. Dakota St. past Oral Roberts 76-61

January 29, 2020 10:42 pm
 
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Noah Freidel had 22 points as South Dakota State topped Oral Roberts 76-61 on Wednesday night.

Douglas Wilson had 14 points for South Dakota State (16-8, 7-2 Summit League). Matt Dentlinger added 12 points and three blocks. David Wingett had seven rebounds.

Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Golden Eagles (11-10, 4-4). Deondre Burns added 14 points. Max Abmas had 10 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Golden Eagles on the season. South Dakota State defeated Oral Roberts 96-79 on Jan. 2.

South Dakota State takes on Western Illinois on the road on Saturday. Oral Roberts matches up against Denver at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

