Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68

January 28, 2020 10:56 pm
 
< a min read
      

FRESNO ST. (7-14)

J.Hyder 3-9 3-3 10, Williams 7-16 5-5 25, Blackwell 2-8 2-2 8, Grimes 9-13 0-0 21, Robinson 2-6 2-2 6, Holland 1-3 2-2 5, Hart 1-2 1-2 4, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Agau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-16 79.

AIR FORCE (9-13)

Walker 5-11 0-0 13, Morris 4-9 4-5 15, Swan 5-13 3-3 14, Tomes 5-8 2-2 16, Scottie 3-8 0-0 6, Van Soelen 1-2 0-0 2, Joyce 1-6 0-0 2, Kinrade 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 9-10 68.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 14-32 (Williams 6-13, Grimes 3-6, Blackwell 2-5, Hart 1-1, Holland 1-2, J.Hyder 1-2, Campbell 0-1, Robinson 0-2), Air Force 11-29 (Tomes 4-6, Walker 3-7, Morris 3-8, Swan 1-4, Murphy 0-1, Joyce 0-3). Fouled Out_Tomes. Rebounds_Fresno St. 35 (Grimes 9), Air Force 28 (Swan, Tomes 6). Assists_Fresno St. 14 (J.Hyder 5), Air Force 17 (Tomes 6). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 14, Air Force 16. A_1,535 (5,858).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU