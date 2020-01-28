Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68

FRESNO ST. (7-14)

J.Hyder 3-9 3-3 10, Williams 7-16 5-5 25, Blackwell 2-8 2-2 8, Grimes 9-13 0-0 21, Robinson 2-6 2-2 6, Holland 1-3 2-2 5, Hart 1-2 1-2 4, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Agau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 15-16 79.

AIR FORCE (9-13)

Walker 5-11 0-0 13, Morris 4-9 4-5 15, Swan 5-13 3-3 14, Tomes 5-8 2-2 16, Scottie 3-8 0-0 6, Van Soelen 1-2 0-0 2, Joyce 1-6 0-0 2, Kinrade 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Murphy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 9-10 68.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 14-32 (Williams 6-13, Grimes 3-6, Blackwell 2-5, Hart 1-1, Holland 1-2, J.Hyder 1-2, Campbell 0-1, Robinson 0-2), Air Force 11-29 (Tomes 4-6, Walker 3-7, Morris 3-8, Swan 1-4, Murphy 0-1, Joyce 0-3). Fouled Out_Tomes. Rebounds_Fresno St. 35 (Grimes 9), Air Force 28 (Swan, Tomes 6). Assists_Fresno St. 14 (J.Hyder 5), Air Force 17 (Tomes 6). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 14, Air Force 16. A_1,535 (5,858).

