Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Basketball

January 10, 2020 11:45 pm
 
< a min read
      

EAST

Butler 70, Providence 58

Fairfield 68, Manhattan 60

Iona 69, Rider 66

Advertisement

Monmouth (NJ) 84, Canisius 65

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

Princeton 63, Penn 58

Quinnipiac 67, Niagara 56

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

Akron 75, Ball St. 60

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Buffalo 83, Miami (Ohio) 78

Iowa 67, Maryland 49

N. Kentucky 68, UIC 52

Wright St. 84, IUPUI 70

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program