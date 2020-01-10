Friday’s College Basketball

EAST
Butler 70, Providence 58
Fairfield 68, Manhattan 60
Iona 69, Rider 66
Monmouth (NJ) 84, Canisius 65
Princeton 63, Penn 58
Quinnipiac 67, Niagara 56
SOUTH
No scores reported from the SOUTH.
MIDWEST
Akron 75, Ball St. 60
Buffalo 83, Miami (Ohio) 78
Iowa 67, Maryland 49
N. Kentucky 68, UIC 52
Wright St. 84, IUPUI 70
SOUTHWEST
No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.
