Friday’s College Basketball

EAST

Butler 70, Providence 58

Fairfield 68, Manhattan 60

Iona 69, Rider 66

Monmouth (NJ) 84, Canisius 65

Princeton 63, Penn 58

Quinnipiac 67, Niagara 56

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

Akron 75, Ball St. 60

Buffalo 83, Miami (Ohio) 78

Iowa 67, Maryland 49

N. Kentucky 68, UIC 52

Wright St. 84, IUPUI 70

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

