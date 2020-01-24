Listen Live Sports

Friday’s College Basketball

January 24, 2020 11:45 pm
 
EAST

Baruch 90, CCNY 52

Brooklyn 64, York (NY) 55

Hobart 77, Clarkson 64

Iona 69, Canisius 66

Kent St. 70, Buffalo 66

Monmouth (NJ) 82, Niagara 71

Quinnipiac 81, Fairfield 67

Rider 70, St. Peter’s 66

Siena 70, Marist 57

Yale 73, Brown 62

SOUTH

No scores reported from the SOUTH.

MIDWEST

Butler 89, Marquette 85, OT

Purdue 70, Wisconsin 51

Wright St. 95, N. Kentucky 63

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

