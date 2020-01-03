Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Canisius 1, RIT 1, 2OT
Holy Cross 4, Mercyhurst 0
Penn St. 3, Niagara 2
Union 5, St. Lawrence 4, OT
Dartmouth 4, Princeton 3
New Hampshire 4, Yale 1
RPI 3, Clarkson 1
Quinnipiac 6, Harvard 1
Northeastern 5, UConn 2
Omaha 2, Maine 2, OT
W. Michigan 1, Notre Dame 1, OT
N. Michigan 5, Bowling Green 2
Bemidji St. 5, Ferris St. 2
Minnesota St. 4, Alaska 0
FAR WEST
Providence 3, Army 1
Boston U. 3, USA Under-18 3, OT
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.