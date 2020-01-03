Friday’s College Hockey Scores

EAST

Canisius 1, RIT 1, 2OT

Holy Cross 4, Mercyhurst 0

Penn St. 3, Niagara 2

Union 5, St. Lawrence 4, OT

Dartmouth 4, Princeton 3

New Hampshire 4, Yale 1

RPI 3, Clarkson 1

Quinnipiac 6, Harvard 1

Northeastern 5, UConn 2

Omaha 2, Maine 2, OT

MIDWEST

W. Michigan 1, Notre Dame 1, OT

North Dakota 5, Ala. Huntsville 2

N. Michigan 5, Bowling Green 2

Bemidji St. 5, Ferris St. 2

Minnesota St. 4, Alaska 0

FAR WEST

Air Force 4, American International 1

Providence 3, Army 1

Denver 4, UMass 2

EXHIBITION

Boston U. 3, USA Under-18 3, OT

