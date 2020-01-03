Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

January 3, 2020 11:31 pm
 
< a min read
      
EAST

Canisius 1, RIT 1, 2OT

Holy Cross 4, Mercyhurst 0

Penn St. 3, Niagara 2

Union 5, St. Lawrence 4, OT

Advertisement

Dartmouth 4, Princeton 3

New Hampshire 4, Yale 1

RPI 3, Clarkson 1

Quinnipiac 6, Harvard 1

Northeastern 5, UConn 2

Omaha 2, Maine 2, OT

MIDWEST

W. Michigan 1, Notre Dame 1, OT

North Dakota 5, Ala. Huntsville 2

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

N. Michigan 5, Bowling Green 2

Bemidji St. 5, Ferris St. 2

Minnesota St. 4, Alaska 0

FAR WEST

Air Force 4, American International 1

Providence 3, Army 1

Denver 4, UMass 2

EXHIBITION

Boston U. 3, USA Under-18 3, OT

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time