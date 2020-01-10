Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

January 10, 2020 10:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

EAST

Holy Cross 6, Niagara 3

Sacred Heart 3, Mercyhurst 1

UMass Lowell 6, RIT 4

Canisius 3, Bentley 3, OT (tie)

Advertisement

Clarkson 2, Princeton 1

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Cornell 3, RPI 0

Quinnipiac 3, St. Lawrence 2

Colgate 3, Union 2

UMass 3, Boston College 1

Dartmouth 2, Vermont 2, OT (tie)

MIDWEST

Michigan 3, Notre Dame 0

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Michigan St. 4, Minnesota 1

Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 0

Bowling Green 3, Michigan Tech 2

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program