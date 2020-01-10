Friday’s College Hockey Scores

Air Force 3, Army 3, OT (tie)
Holy Cross 6, Niagara 3
Sacred Heart 3, Mercyhurst 1
UMass Lowell 6, RIT 4
Canisius 3, Bentley 3, OT (tie)
Clarkson 2, Princeton 1
Cornell 3, RPI 0
Quinnipiac 3, St. Lawrence 2
Colgate 3, Union 2
UMass 3, Boston College 1
Dartmouth 2, Vermont 2, OT (tie)
Bemidji St. 4, Ala. Huntsville 3
Michigan 3, Notre Dame 0
Michigan St. 4, Minnesota 1
Ohio St. 4, Wisconsin 2
Minn. Duluth 6, W. Michigan 3
Omaha 6, North Dakota 3
Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 0
Bowling Green 3, Michigan Tech 2
N. Michigan 4, Alaska Anchorage 1
Denver 6, St. Cloud St. 3
Miami 6, Colorado College 1
