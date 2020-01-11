Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Friday’s College Hockey Scores

January 11, 2020 1:24 am
 
< a min read
      
EAST

Air Force 3, Army 3, OT (tie)

Holy Cross 6, Niagara 3

Sacred Heart 3, Mercyhurst 1

UMass Lowell 6, RIT 4

Advertisement

Canisius 3, Bentley 3, OT (tie)

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

Clarkson 2, Princeton 1

Cornell 3, RPI 0

Quinnipiac 3, St. Lawrence 2

Colgate 3, Union 2

UMass 3, Boston College 1

Dartmouth 2, Vermont 2, OT (tie)

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

SOUTH

Bemidji St. 4, Ala. Huntsville 3

MIDWEST

Michigan 3, Notre Dame 0

Michigan St. 4, Minnesota 1

Ohio St. 4, Wisconsin 2

Minn. Duluth 6, W. Michigan 3

Omaha 6, North Dakota 3

Minnesota St. 5, Ferris St. 0

Bowling Green 3, Michigan Tech 2

N. Michigan 4, Alaska Anchorage 1

WEST

Denver 6, St. Cloud St. 3

Miami 6, Colorado College 1

Alaska 2, Lake Superior St. 0

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program